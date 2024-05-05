BADMINTON/Taiwan shuttlers knocked out of Thomas Cup by Indonesia
Taipei, May 5 (CNA) The Taiwan team's journey in the Thomas Cup men's team badminton tournament, being held in Chengdu, China from April 27 to May 5, came to an end on Saturday after they lost out to the Indonesian side in the semifinals.
Comprising aces Chou Tien-chen (周天成), Wang Chi-lin (王齊麟), Lee Yang (李洋), and Wang Tzu-wei (王子維), the Taiwan team was beaten in the first three matches in the best-of-five tournament.
Chou, who ranked world No. 2 in men's singles in 2020 and is currently at 14th, stepped up for the first match against Anthony Sinisuka Ginting. Despite Chou's efforts, he was defeated in both games 18-21 and 19-21.
The second match was played by Taiwan's Olympic champion combination Wang Chi-lin and Lee Yang. However, despite triumphing in the first game 21-16, they lost the next two 19-21 and 18-21.
In the last match, world No.23 Wang Tzu-wei played against world No.3 Jonatan Christie, with Wang losing 11-21 and 16-21.
Despite the loss, getting to the semifinals meant this year's Thomas Cup performance was Taiwan's best in the world men's team championships which have been conducted every two years since the 1982.
The Taiwan women's badminton team was also knocked out of the Uber Cup, held in association with the Thomas Cup, on Friday after losing in the quarterfinals to South Korea.
- Taiwan men make history at badminton Thomas CupTaiwan achieved its best record at the top-tier men's team badminton tournament in Chengdu, China on Friday, following a 3-1 triumph over Denmark in the quarterfinals.05/04/2024 03:33 PM
- Taiwan bags men's doubles bronze at Badminton Asia Championships in ChinaTaiwanese pair Lee Jhe-huei (李哲輝) and Yang Po-hsuan (楊博軒) on Saturday took home the men's doubles bronze medals at the Badminton Asia Championships 2024 in Ningbo, China.04/13/2024 10:02 PM
- Shuttler Chou advances to men's singles semifinals at Spain MastersTaiwanese badminton player Chou Tien-chen (周天成) advanced to the men's singles semifinals at the Madrid Spain Masters on Friday after defeating Malaysia's Leong Jun Hao (梁峻豪) in straight sets.03/30/2024 12:11 PM
- Sports
Taiwan shuttlers knocked out of Thomas Cup by Indonesia05/05/2024 04:30 PM
- Society
Taiwan headline news05/05/2024 12:17 PM
- Culture
Taipei's Fubon museum featuring renowned collections and artworks opens05/04/2024 10:13 PM
- Culture
European Day event in Taipei celebrates 'unity in diversity'05/04/2024 08:30 PM
- Business
MediaTek chair touches on semiconductor innovation in award ceremony05/04/2024 08:04 PM