Weather front to bring rain to northern, eastern Taiwan next week

Taipei, May 5 (CNA) An incoming weather system will bring rain and slightly cooler temperatures to parts of Taiwan next week, before conditions stabilize heading into the weekend, according to the Central Weather Administration (CWA).

As the front approaches, northern and eastern Taiwan will begin to see scattered showers or thunderstorms on Monday and Tuesday, along with possible isolated showers in the center of the country, CWA forecaster Chang Chun-yao (張竣堯) told CNA.

As northeasterly winds pick up midweek, rains will intensify across northern and eastern Taiwan on Wednesday, before giving way to drier conditions on Thursday, Chang said.

CWA graphic

During that period, low temperatures in the north will drop to around 20 degrees Celsius, while highs will range from 25-27 degrees. In other regions, lows of 22-23 degrees and highs of 27-31 degrees are expected, according to Chang.

From Friday through Sunday, temperatures are forecast to rise back above 30 degrees nationwide, with partly cloudy to sunny skies, Chang said.