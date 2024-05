To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, May 5 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Sundayare as follows:

@United Daily News: Visits to children in foster care to increase to 6 times annually

@China Times: Lai encourages incoming Cabinet members to incorporategood policies proposed by opposition parties

@Liberty Times: New head of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command criticizes China for seeking to extend influence in the region

@Economic Daily News: 15 stocks to lead market on Q1 revenue

@Commercial Times: Investment trust firms raise buying on 16 stocks

@Taipei Times: Russia could aid China in conflict: U.S.

