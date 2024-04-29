Esports veteran Lin Chia-hung crowned in King of Fighters XV at EVO Japan

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, April 29 (CNA) Esports player Lin "E.T." Chia-hung (林家弘) unseated his Chinese rival in the Grand Final of the King of Fighters XV event at the Evolution Championship Series: Japan 2024 on Sunday to finish top out of more than 450 competitors.

Lin lost the first best-of-five series 3-2 to China's Zheng "Xiaohai" Zhujun (曾卓君), a three-time EVO event champion, before bringing it back and winning the second series 3-2, making him the winner and recipient of 1 million Japanese yen (US$6,276) in prize money.

Lin advanced to the Grand Final in the winners' bracket after winning two series Sunday, which meant he had a loss leeway of one series in the Grand Final.

"Finally! Not another runner-up!" Lin told CNA after winning the event. "I have rarely won top-tier events since 2017 and have been runner-up several times, so this means a lot to me."

The EVO Japan championship was Lin's first title in The King of Fighters XV. His best performance until that victory in a top-tier event featuring the game's 15th edition was when he came second after losing to Zheng 3-2 at the Evolution Championship Series 2023 final in August.

When asked about what his mindset was while facing Zheng in the Grand Final, Lin admitted his fear of coming second again, "He has better defense and restraining than me, so I tried to initiate attacks aggressively to put him under more pressure."

Now 39, Lin was first exposed to video fighting games at the age of 7 and has been active as a pro gamer since 2013, according to the esports database Liquipedia.

In an interview with CNA in March, Lin revealed that his gaming career had not been supported by his family and that he had worked several jobs, including as a property agent and convenience store staffer, to fund himself while pursuing his craft.

It was not until he won The King of Fighters XIV in 2017 that his family started rooting for his career path, he said.

Now a full-time pro gamer, Lin streams his training for five hours per day.

In March, Lin expressed his pessimism about the lack of investment in the industry in Taiwan. "I think even winning a championship will not change things much."

However, having devoted himself to the game for nearly three decades, he also said his passion for the game has never changed regardless of how challenging the circumstances are.

On Sunday, Lin said the title proved that he could still break through even though he is turning 40 in November, and that has boosted his confidence to continue fighting.

He thanked his sponsors for covering the cost of his flight tickets and hotels, adding that he would use his prize money to fund attending future tournaments.

"For now, I just want to rest well," he said.

(By Chen Jung-chen and Chao Yen-hsiang) Enditem/kb

