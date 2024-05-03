Taiwan, South Korea declare intent to jointly combat digital sex crime

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, May 3 (CNA) Taiwan's National Communications Commission (NCC), Ministry of Health and Welfare (MOHW), and South Korea's Korea Communications Standards Commission (KCSC) signed a "Combating Digital Sex Crime Online" joint statement Friday, according to the NCC.

The joint statement has three main focuses, including ensuring the public understand the impact of digital sex crime, digital intimate images and videos, the NCC said in a press release.

The other two areas of focus are strengthening bilateral intergovernmental connections by exchanging views and ways of tackling such behavior, and promoting further international acknowledgement that governments, the technology industry, and civil society need to address online abuse.

Having cross-border and real time capabilities, the internet is a significant medium for information dissemination and exchange of opinions, but it has also brought about the spread of illegal content, and that is a pressing issue for governments worldwide, the agency added.

Of particular concern is the spread of images and videos related to the sexual exploitation of minors, and adult content distributed without the consent of those involved, and that there is a high degree of consensus at both national and international levels about tackling these issues, the NCC said.

Under the joint statement, the NCC said, authorities will be able to address online digital sex crime by exchanging information and speeding up removal, rather than being unable to deal with such issues when they occur outside Taiwan.

It added that the joint statement demonstrates the result of global efforts to address such issues, and will deepen and strengthen exchanges and communication with the KCSC to build a safe online environment.

According to the NCC, the MOHW oversees the Child and Youth Sexual Exploitation Prevention Act in Taiwan, while South Korea's KCSC is responsible for adjudicating illegal content in South Korean broadcasting and the internet.

Meanwhile, the NCC is an independent statutory agency under Taiwan's Executive Yuan and with responsibility for regulating the development of the telecommunication and broadcasting industries.