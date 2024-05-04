European Day event in Taipei celebrates 'unity in diversity'
Taipei, May 4 (CNA) The two-day European Festival, centered around the theme "united in diversity," kicked off on Saturday at the Huashan 1914 Creative Park in Taipei to mark European Day observed on May 9.
Dozens of stalls were set up on a lawn at the venue, giving participants a taste of Europe with food, drinks, music, and dancing.
This year's festival has a special significance: To celebrate the 20th anniversary of the accession of 10 Central and Eastern European countries to the EU, said Filip Grzegorzewski, EU Representative to Taiwan, at the event.
Noting that peace is the EU's core value, Grzegorzewski reminded people that while EU Day is being celebrated, Ukrainians are still fighting at the border of the EU and dying for the values cherished by all in attendance at the event.
He asked participants to support Ukraine, a candidate for EU membership, by visiting a stall set up by the non-governmental organization Taiwan Stands With Ukraine at the venue.
The stall sells t-shirts, totes, snacks, and handmade items, with all the proceeds to be contributed to a relief fund to provide humanitarian aid for war-torn Ukraine.
Alex Khomenko, a volunteer with the organization, said the goal is to raise NT$500,000 (US$15,483) to help fund an ambulance and other relief supplies.
Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) said Taiwan and EU countries are like-minded and share the values of democracy, freedom, and human rights.
He expressed his gratitude to Grzegorzewski and the representatives from EU member states for their close work with the Taiwan government and for ensuring Taiwan-EU relations remain rock-solid.
