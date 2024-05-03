To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, May 3 (CNA) The playoffs for the 2023-24 T1 LEAGUE season will start on Saturday, featuring Taipei Mars' playoff debut against the New Taipei CTBC DEA at Xinzhuang Gymnasium in New Taipei.

The game is slated to tip off at 2 p.m. as the DEA, the defending champions, host the league's new franchise for Game 1 of the best-of-five series.

Mars finished regular season in fourth place with an 11-17 record on the back of an 8-7 run after the Lunar New Year break. This distinguished them from the Tainan TSG GhostHawks, the runners-up last season, who lost 13 of 17 games in the same period to finish last with a 7-21 record.

With the exit of the Taichung Suns during the off-season in 2023, the T1 LEAGUE saw its 2023-24 season shrink to five teams. There is no play-in between the fourth and fifth team ahead of the playoffs for the first time in the league's three-year history.

The other best-of-five series will take place at 2 p.m. on Sunday at Taoyuan Arena, with four-time NBA all-star DeMarcus Cousins starring for the Taiwan Beer Leopards' first playoff game on home turf against the Kaohsiung Aquas.

After missing the playoffs in their first two seasons, the Leopards achieved their best regular season record this year with 18 wins, four more than their two previous seasons combined.

One of the major narratives of the series revolves around the performances of the two teams' imports, who secured all five individual titles for scoring, rebounding, assisting, stealing, and blocking.

The scoring and stealing titles of the year went to Leopards small forward Lasan Kromah, while his teammate Devin Williams, who grabbed 33 rebounds on Jan. 29 for the league record, was the rebound leader of the year.

This is the second straight year that three of the five individual titles went to the Leopards.

The assist and shot block titles went to the Aquas' Jason Brickman and Mindaugas Kupšas, respectively.

The Filipino-American point guard won his second assist title by dishing out 12.7 dimes per game in 17 games, the minimum outings set for individual accolades this year.

However, he will not suit up for the Aquas in the playoffs as he sustained a Jones fracture in his left foot during a home game against the Mars on Feb. 17, which forced him to undergo season-ending surgery.

The two series will take turns each day with no game on May 8, 13, and 15, and the higher seeds will have the home court advantage in Games 1, 2, and 5 of their series.