Showers, thunderstorms in northern, eastern Taiwan from Sunday: CWA

Taipei, May 4 (CNA) Northern and eastern parts of Taiwan are likely to experience showers or thunderstorms in the next three days due to a weather front, with partly cloudy skies across the island on Saturday, the Central Weather Administration (CWA) said.

Temperatures, however, will still be relatively hot on Saturday. The daytime highs were forecast to range from 27-29 degrees Celsius in the east, and 30-32 degrees during the day in the west, according to the weather agency. It added that brief rain might fall on the north coast and the eastern region.

The stable weather is expected to change on Sunday, however, as a weather front approaches the island from the north, bringing moisture with it, the CWA said.

The western region is very likely to experience intermittent rain or thunderstorms starting Sunday morning, and the active convection in the afternoon may lead to heavy rain in the mountainous areas across the island as well as in northeastern and eastern Taiwan.

The weather front is expected to pass by the waters north of Taiwan on next Tuesday, leading to regional showers or thunderstorms in the northern and eastern regions, with the weather in other parts forecast to be more stable, the CWA said.

Temperatures are expected to dip from next Wednesday as the northeasterly seasonal winds strengthen, the CWA added.