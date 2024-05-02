China advised to forego inflammatory actions in Taiwan Strait: U.S.

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Washington, May 1 (CNA) China should refrain from taking any actions that could "escalate tensions and undermine peace and stability" in the Taiwan Strait in the lead-up to the inauguration of Taiwan's President-elect Lai Ching-te (賴清德) on May 20, a senior American State Department official said Wednesday.

Furthermore, no such actions should be taken after the inauguration either, said Daniel Kritenbrink, assistant secretary of state for East Asian and Pacific affairs, during a hearing in the United States House of Representatives on the future of Taiwan-U.S. relations.

"We've been very clear, including through Secretary [Antony] Blinken's recent visit to Beijing, about our expectation that all sides will conduct themselves with restraint and prudence in the period ahead," Kritenbrink said in response to a question from Representative Ami Bera on China's posturing in the two weeks leading up to Lai's May 20 inauguration.

Kritenbrink said the U.S. State Department has been communicating with Beijing, advising that China avoid taking actions during this period that could escalate tensions and undermine peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait.

He also said that Lai's comments on the issue after his election in January were "very responsible" and indicative of a shared commitment to peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait.

During the hearing, representatives Andy Barr and Gerry Connolly also asked Kritenbrink about whether the State Department's "strategic ambiguity" on the Taiwan issue was contradictory to U.S. President Joe Biden's stated commitment to defend Taiwan in the event of an attack by China.

"We don't normally use that term," Kritenbrink said, referring to "strategic ambiguity." The Biden administration is opposed to any unilateral changes to the status quo by either Taiwan or China, he said, adding that the U.S.' one China policy remained unchanged.

The State Department is committed to maintaining the status quo and promoting peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait, which has been retained for the past 45 years, Kritenbrink said.

On the question of the current delay in arms sales to Taiwan, Kritenbrink said the primary challenge was related to issues in the U.S. defense industrial base.

"We've worked very hard internally at State and DOD (Department of Defense) to expedite our processes, remove red tape," he said, adding that 95 percent of foreign military sales are now being processed within two days.