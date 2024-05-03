To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Washington, May 2 (CNA) Three Republican members of the United States House of Representatives wrote to the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Thursday, urging it to stop requiring Taiwan's athletes to compete in the Olympics under the name "Chinese Taipei."

In a letter addressed to IOC President Thomas Bach, House representatives Tom Tiffany, Andy Ogles and Chris Smith criticized the organization for imposing the ban due to pressure from Communist China.

Instead of the name mandate, the IOC has barred the display of "Taiwan's national flag" and the playing of its national anthem during the games, the lawmakers wrote, arguing that it is not only unfair but also violates the core principles of the Olympic Charter.

"Taiwan -- which has never been under the control of the People's Republic of China, or part of its territory for even a single day -- is the only participant that is treated in this way," they wrote.

For instance, the lawmakers wrote, even though Puerto Rico is a U.S. territory, it is not forced to compete as "American San Juan."

Likewise, Bermuda, an overseas territory of the United Kingdom, is not compelled to compete as "British Hamilton," they wrote.

The uniquely irrational Taiwan-specific restrictions have even been extended to the island nation's fans, who have reportedly been prohibited from waving their country's flag when attending Olympic venues, according to the representatives.

"This makes no sense," they wrote.

The IOC should resist China's bullying and consider sweeping away the discriminatory restraints on Taiwan's athletes and supporters before the Paris Summer Games begin in July, they wrote.