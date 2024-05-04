MediaTek chair touches on semiconductor innovation in award ceremony

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, May 4 (CNA) Tsai Ming-kai (蔡明介), chairman of Taiwan-based MediaTek Inc., discussed embracing the new era of semiconductor innovation as he received the prestigious Robert N. Noyce Medal in the United States on Friday.

In the early days, high-tech consumer electronics such as personal computers, digital TVs and smartphones were often only accessible to consumers in advanced economies, Tsai said at the award ceremony, according to a MediaTek press release.

However, as semiconductors continue to make new advances, access to such items has become more widespread, allowing people in both developed and developing countries to enjoy them, he said.

"Our initial vision of providing technology access to 5 billion more consumers has become a reality over the past few years," Tsai said as he thanked his more than 20,000 employees worldwide for helping achieve this feat.

According to MediaTek, the chairman said he was fortunate to join the semiconductor industry early and participate in its global transformation from Taiwan.

Looking ahead, the company said Tsai had already outlined MediaTek's plans to seize opportunities presented by artificial intelligence (AI), including the AI cloud and other networking technologies.

The medal awarded by the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) has often been referred to as the Nobel Prize for semiconductors. According to the IEEE, the award is given to individuals for exceptional contributions to the microelectronics industry.

In December last year, the institute announced Tsai as the award recipient, with the IEEE Honors Ceremony held in Boston on Friday.