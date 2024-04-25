TSMC unveils new A16 technology, aiming for production in 2026

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, April 25 (CNA) Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) on Wednesday debuted its A16 semiconductor process, which it said is the "the next technology" and a step up from its most advanced N2 process that is currently on track to begin production next year.

TSMC, the world's biggest contract chip manufacturer, said in a press release that it plans to begin production of the A16 technology in 2026.

The A16 is "the next technology on TSMC's roadmap," the company said, adding that its 3-nanometer chip N3E is now in production, while its 2-nanometer N2 chip is on track to start production in the second half of 2025.

Compared to the N2P process, the A16 will be 8-10 percent faster, will use 15-20 percent less power, and will have greater density in data center products, according to the company.

TSMC made the announcement at its 2024 North America Technology Symposium in Santa Clara, California, which it said was attended by more than 2,000 people, compared to "100 attendees 30 years ago."

At the symposium, TSMC also introduced its System-on-Wafer technology, "an innovative solution to bring revolutionary performance to the wafer level in addressing the future AI requirements for hyperscale data centers," it said.

TSMC CEO C.C. Wei (魏哲家) said at the symposium that it is becoming a more AI-empowered world, "where artificial intelligence not only runs in data centers, but in PCs, mobile devices, automobiles, and even the Internet of Things."

"At TSMC, we are offering our customers the most comprehensive set of technologies to realize their visions for AI, from the world's most advanced silicon, to the broadest portfolio of advanced packaging and 3D IC platforms, and specialty technologies that integrate the digital world with the real world," Wei said, according to the press release.

The Symposium in Santa Clara was the first in a series of TSMC Technology Symposiums that will be held around the world in the coming months, including in Taiwan on May 23, according to the statement.

On Thursday, a Reuters report cited analysts as saying that the A16 technology could call into question Intel's claims that it will overtake TSMC in making the world's fastest computing chips with a new technology Intel called 14A.

Kevin Zhang, TSMC's senior vice president of business development, was quoted in the Reuters report as saying that the company has developed its new A16 chipmaking process faster than expected because of demand from AI chip firms, but he did not name any specific clients.