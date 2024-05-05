Taiwan Plus cultural festival to make Kyoto debut next weekend

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, May 5 (CNA) The annual Taiwan Plus cultural festival in Japan will be held in Kyoto for the first time on May 11-12, showcasing the Taiwanese religious icon Mazu and featuring live performances by popular music acts, an event promoter said Sunday.

The festival, which celebrates the rapport between Taiwan and Japan, will include an exhibition about the sea goddess enshrined in Hsin Kang Feng Tian Temple, the Kyoto City Tourism Association said in a press release.

There will also be a variety of live music shows, featuring Taiwanese folk singer Chen Ming-chang (陳明章), Hakka pop singer Hsieh Yu-Wei (謝宇威), and Puyuma Family Band, an Indigenous group whose members have so far won more than 10 Golden Melody Awards in Taiwan.

During the event, the Taiwanese artists will also collaborate with their Japanese counterparts, such as the Style Kyoto Orchestra and conductor Kimbo Ishii, the association said.

Other well-known event participants include Kyoto Tachibana Senior High School marching band and Japanese Noh music performer Tatsunori Kongo, it said.

Besides music, a bazaar featuring Taiwanese food and culture from around 100 local brands will offer delicacies including bubble tea, pastries, beer, and jam, according to the association.

Popular Taiwanese brands that will participate in Kyoto's first Taiwan Plus event are displayed during a March press event. CNA file photo

Launched in 2018, the festival organized by Taiwan's General Association of Chinese Culture (GACC), which is now chaired by President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), has attracted a total of 220,000 visitors so far.

The event, previously held in Tokyo, will run from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on both days.