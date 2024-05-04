Lai inauguration banquet to highlight Taiwan's culinary expertise: Organizer

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, May 4 (CNA) The state banquet for the presidential inauguration on May 20 in Tainan will feature eight dishes prepared by 70 chefs and focus on showcasing Taiwan's culinary expertise and heritage, an event organizer said Saturday.

Hsieh Wen-hsiang (謝文祥), chairman of Formosa Yacht Resort in Tainan, said the banquet served at the inauguration of President-elect Lai Ching-te (賴清德) and Vice President-elect Hsiao Bi-khim (蕭美琴) aims to highlight Taiwan on the world stage through showcasing the team's skills.

The team, which boasts a combined career experience of 1,000 years, "will spare no effort in making the banquet exceptional," Hsieh said.

To enhance the service and food quality, Hsieh said, the team also sought input from local farmers, fishermen, food critics, and the organizer of the state banquet eight years ago, the Taipei Marriott Hotel.

Among the highlights of the banquet will be the inclusion of Tainan street food, Hsieh said.

Hsieh added that this refers to dishes from Ai Zai Cheng Shrimp Rice restaurant, which has been operating since 1922 in the city, where Lai served as mayor from 2010-2017.

"Dishes such as shrimp rolls, shrimp cakes, and rice bowl cakes, which are snacks with over 100 years of history, are something to be proud of," said resort director Yang Fu-chiang (楊福強).

Incoming Secretary-General to the President Pan Men-an (潘孟安, sixth left), Tainan Mayor Huang Wei-che (黃偉哲, seventh right) and General Association for Chinese Culture Secretary General Lee Hou-ching (李厚慶, fifth left) attend the Friday presser at Tainan's Formosa Yacht Resort to unveil the eight dishes prepared for the state banquet to be held for the inauguration of President-elect Lai Ching-te on May 20. CNA photo May 3, 2024

One of the challenges, though, will be coordinating the restaurant to prepare 1,000 dishes simultaneously, according to Yang.

Fortunately, the restaurant owner has authorized the team to use its secret recipe, allowing Yang to bring in additional human resources, he said.

According to the Presidential Office, the eight courses incorporate ingredients from all 22 cities and counties in Taiwan and were inspired by the country's five major ethnic groups: the Minnan, Hakka, mainlander, Indigenous, and new immigrant.

The banquet, which will also mark its first time being held outside Taipei, will highlight Taiwan's diverse culinary culture and showcase Taiwan's soft power to the world, Lai said in a Facebook post on Friday.