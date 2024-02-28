Taiwan headline news
02/28/2024 10:37 AM
Taipei, Feb. 28 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Wednesday are as follows:
@United Daily News: Number of Chinese Coast Guard vessels in waters around Kinmen, Xiamen up to 11
@China Times: Interior ministry stops Taichung from auctioning land
@Liberty Times: Starting in March, any serious food violation will immediately result in ban on imports to Taiwan
@Economic Daily News: U.S. chip law harms TSMC
@Commercial Times: Taiex slides, but foreign investors remain bullish
@Taipei Times: Domestic sub undergoes harbor tests
