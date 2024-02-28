To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Feb. 28 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Wednesday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Number of Chinese Coast Guard vessels in waters around Kinmen, Xiamen up to 11

@China Times: Interior ministry stops Taichung from auctioning land

@Liberty Times: Starting in March, any serious food violation will immediately result in ban on imports to Taiwan

@Economic Daily News: U.S. chip law harms TSMC

@Commercial Times: Taiex slides, but foreign investors remain bullish

@Taipei Times: Domestic sub undergoes harbor tests

