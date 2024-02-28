Focus Taiwan App
Download
Edition
Focus Taiwan中央通訊社フォーカス台湾
Search

Taiwan headline news

02/28/2024 10:37 AM
To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.
CNA file photo
CNA file photo

Taipei, Feb. 28 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Wednesday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Number of Chinese Coast Guard vessels in waters around Kinmen, Xiamen up to 11

@China Times: Interior ministry stops Taichung from auctioning land

@Liberty Times: Starting in March, any serious food violation will immediately result in ban on imports to Taiwan

@Economic Daily News: U.S. chip law harms TSMC

@Commercial Times: Taiex slides, but foreign investors remain bullish

@Taipei Times: Domestic sub undergoes harbor tests

Enditem/ls

    0:00
    /
    0:00
    Latest
    More
    We value your privacy.
    Focus Taiwan (CNA) uses tracking technologies to provide better reading experiences, but it also respects readers' privacy. Click here to find out more about Focus Taiwan's privacy policy. When you close this window, it means you agree with this policy.
    Got it.Learn more
    172.30.142.23