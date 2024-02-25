Singaporean streamer faked egg attack in Taiwan: Kaohsiung police

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Kaohsiung, Feb. 25 (CNA) A Singaporean social media streamer, who goes by the pseudonym Kiara Kitty, faked an egg attack by an alleged passerby during a live stream in Kaohsiung on Feb. 9, the city's police department confirmed Saturday.

The police department was responding to the Singaporean streamer's claim earlier this month that a stranger had thrown eggs at her during her recent visit to Kaohsiung.

Kiara Kitty, whose real name reportedly is Cheng Wing Yee, is known for posting lewd and provocative content on live streaming sites like Twitch and Discord and also on other social media platforms such as Instagram, Facebook and YouTube.

Cheng also posts on a paid adult content website called OnlyFans, which she claimed was the reason why she was pelted with eggs in Kaohsiung on Feb. 9.

In the controversial video dated Feb. 9, Cheng is seen walking on Sanduo 3rd Road in Kaohsiung's Qianzhen District and talking into the camera, when she is suddenly approached by someone who appears to be a Taiwanese woman.

The woman yells in Mandarin that Cheng has been seducing her husband. Cheng appears confused, saying that she has no idea what she is being accused of, then the woman starts throwing eggs at her lackadaisically.

The woman then walks away, and Cheng says in a confused tone of voice that she had been targeted because of the content she posts on OnlyFans.

The Kaohsiung video soon attracted a large number of viewers, as well as the attention of the city police, who tracked down Cheng to find out what had really happened.

Cheng was also contacted on Feb. 10 by Taiwanese news reporters, whom she told that she did know the identity of her attacker but had reported the incident to the local police.

As the video gained even more attention, Taiwanese netizens began questioning its validity, citing Cheng's record of making questionable posts over the years.

The skeptics also said that Cheng's attacker had spoken in a falsetto voice, which suggested that it was actually a male, and that the person's accent was Singaporean. They also noted that the attacker was wearing a face mask the whole time.

On Feb. 11, Kaohsiung police said Cheng had not filed any reports with them of the incident. They also said their investigations had confirmed that the "attacker" was actually a 32-year-old Singaporean man.

The police said they had questioned the man and Cheng on Feb. 11 and had determined that the two had been working together to create the video in a bid to attract viewership and attention.

Citing Taiwan's Social Order Maintenance Act, the police said the case has been sent to the Kaohsiung District Court.

On Saturday, the Kaohsiung police also asked Cheng to issue a public apology, in view of the fact that her video had impacted negatively on the image of the southern port city.

In a short live stream later, Cheng said that the video was meant to be a funny prank.

She also promised not do anything like that again, but stressed that it was very different from the "malignant" video streamed earlier this month by two Taiwanese in Cambodia, who faked a kidnapping, thus harming the image of the Southeast Asian country.

Cheng was visiting Taiwan for the purpose of walking across the country during the Lunar New Year holiday, according to a video she posted on social media in early February.