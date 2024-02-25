Cold front to strengthen Sunday, sending temperatures lower

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Feb. 25 (CNA) Temperatures in northern Taiwan fell into the low single digits overnight and are expected to drop again as the current cold front strengthens on Sunday afternoon, the Central Weather Administration (CWA) said.

The lowest temperature in a low-lying area on the main island of Taiwan was 9.9 degrees Celsius, recorded in New Taipei's Shimen District at 6:30 a.m. Sunday, the CWA said.

The mercury also dropped to 11.4 degrees in Taipei's Nangang District, 13.1 degrees in Taichung's Qingshui District, and 14.8 degrees in Tainan's Baihe District, CWA data showed.

During the day on Sunday, a strengthening cold front will bring slightly lower temperatures to northern Taiwan, which will see highs ranging from 14-18 degrees and lows of 12-14 degrees, the weather agency said.

Temperatures will reach 20-21 degrees in Hualien, 21-24 degrees in central Taiwan and Taitung, and 24-28 degrees in the south, with lows of 14-18 degrees in central and southern Taiwan, the CWA said.

Graphic: Central Weather Administration

According to independent meteorologist Wu Der-rong (吳德榮), the current cold front is expected to peak on Monday morning, when temperatures will drop to around 12 degrees in Taipei and as low as 9 degrees in some low-lying and coastal areas.

As the cold front eases, warmer and mostly sunny weather is expected for the 228 Peace Memorial Day holiday on Wednesday, as well as on Thursday, Wu said.

Based on current forecasting models, another cold weather system will arrive in Taiwan on Friday, bringing cooler temperatures and rain to northern and central parts of the country going into the weekend, Wu said.