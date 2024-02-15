Taiwan headline news
02/15/2024 12:21 PM
Taipei, Feb. 15 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Thursday are as follows:
@United Daily News: 2 killed after Chinese speedboat capsizes off Kinmen
@China Times: Prabowo claims victory in Indonesia's presidential election
@Liberty Times: Led by gains of TSMC ADR, Taiwan stock market set to soarin 1st session of Year of Dragon
@Economic Daily News: Apple rushes to place orders for TSMC 3nm process chips
@Commercial Times: Taiwan bourse set to open higher on 5 leads
@Taipei Times: Cyberattacks spiked day before vote
Latest
- Business
U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex market02/15/2024 04:17 PM
- Politics
- Business
Kaohsiung lotto player sole winner of NT$164 million top prize02/15/2024 03:29 PM
- Society
Ill-fated Vietnam tour group members return to Taiwan, demand answers02/15/2024 03:18 PM
- Cross-Strait
Taiwan has no preconditions for foreign exchanges: MOFA02/15/2024 02:11 PM