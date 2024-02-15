To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Feb. 15 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Thursday are as follows:

@United Daily News: 2 killed after Chinese speedboat capsizes off Kinmen

@China Times: Prabowo claims victory in Indonesia's presidential election

@Liberty Times: Led by gains of TSMC ADR, Taiwan stock market set to soarin 1st session of Year of Dragon

@Economic Daily News: Apple rushes to place orders for TSMC 3nm process chips

@Commercial Times: Taiwan bourse set to open higher on 5 leads

@Taipei Times: Cyberattacks spiked day before vote

Enditem/ASG