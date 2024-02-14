To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Feb. 14 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Wednesday are as follows:

@United Daily News: U.S. Senate passes Taiwan aid bill

@China Times: U.S. Senate passes military aid bill for Taiwan, Israel, Ukraine in major turnaround

@Liberty Times: U.S. Senate passes aid bill for Taiwan, Ukraine, Israel

@Economic Daily News: Taiwan stock market to open Thursday, aiming for record high

@Commercial Times: TSMC poised to lead Taiwan stocks in Year of the Dragon

@Taipei Times: Taiwan ranks No. 1 on healthcare index

Enditem/