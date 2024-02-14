Taiwan headline news
02/14/2024 10:26 AM
Taipei, Feb. 14 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Wednesday are as follows:
@United Daily News: U.S. Senate passes Taiwan aid bill
@China Times: U.S. Senate passes military aid bill for Taiwan, Israel, Ukraine in major turnaround
@Liberty Times: U.S. Senate passes aid bill for Taiwan, Ukraine, Israel
@Economic Daily News: Taiwan stock market to open Thursday, aiming for record high
@Commercial Times: TSMC poised to lead Taiwan stocks in Year of the Dragon
@Taipei Times: Taiwan ranks No. 1 on healthcare index
