Taiwan headline news
02/11/2024 03:08 PM
Taipei, Feb. 11 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Monday are as follows:
@United Daily News: Chiang Wan-an calls out to Lai Ching-te: Cross-strait peace is people's heartfelt desire
@Liberty Times: Pork found to contain leanness-enhancing additive isolated case, pork products on shelves safe to eat: Taichung mayor
@Economic Daily News: Nvidia targets customized AI chip development
@Commercial Times: Chinese zodiac investment strategies for Year of Dragon
@Taipei Times: Canada MP backs Taipei on air routes
