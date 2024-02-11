To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Feb. 11 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Monday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Chiang Wan-an calls out to Lai Ching-te: Cross-strait peace is people's heartfelt desire

@Liberty Times: Pork found to contain leanness-enhancing additive isolated case, pork products on shelves safe to eat: Taichung mayor

@Economic Daily News: Nvidia targets customized AI chip development

@Commercial Times: Chinese zodiac investment strategies for Year of Dragon

@Taipei Times: Canada MP backs Taipei on air routes

