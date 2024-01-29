Talk show host apologizes for guest mimicking disabled politician

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Kaohsiung, Jan. 29 (CNA) An online talk show host on Sunday apologized for a guest who mimicked a disabled politician on the show that aired on Jan. 22, admitting the guest's behavior was wrong and promising to fully review oversight of the program.

Hello (賀瓏), host of the Night Night Show with Hello, offered an apology during the latest episode of the show, days after Wang Zhian (王志安), a Chinese journalist who is now living in Tokyo after being blacklisted by Beijing, appeared on the program to discuss Taiwan's election and other topics.

During the Jan. 22 show, Wang criticized political rallies in Taiwan as shows and performances, saying they even "pull disabled people onto stage to elicit sympathy."

He then mimicked the voice and movements of Chen Chun-han (陳俊翰), a Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) legislator-at-large candidate and human rights lawyer who suffers from spinal muscular atrophy, when speaking at a DPP rally ahead of the Jan. 13 presidential and legislative elections.

This satirical movement raised a flood of criticism from netizens that Wang was disrespectful to disabled people.

On Sunday Hello explained that an interview guide was prepared by the production team in advance for guests, but they were not restricted to discussing topics on the list.

What Wang said and how he acted during the show was not pre-arranged jokes provided by the production team, Hello said, while making it clear that the views and opinions expressed on the program are those of the speakers and do not reflect those of the show and its staff.

Noting that the show is open to guests from all sides of the political spectrum, regardless of their political affiliations or leanings, Hello said, everyone is welcome to exchange views face-to-face.

However, mimicking the movement and speech of a disable person was "absolutely inappropriate," he acknowledged, saying that he should have stopped Wang at the time.

The production team apologized to Chen on Jan. 24 and it appreciates Chen's willingness to let bygones be bygones, Hello said.

Being the director of the program, Hello also admitted to his share of the blame for the incident, and said the behavior of guests will be thoroughly reviewed going forward.

Hello said he looks forward to seeing the DPP make Chen a legislator-at-large in future. If it is impossible, he urged voters to back Chen and send him to the Legislature in 2028, at which time, the Night Night Show with Hello will also fully support the DPP.

In response, Chen accepted the belated apology in a statement.

Chen said there was no need for Hello to feel obliged to vote for the DPP in 2028. "But if he feels the DPP has done a good job, his support would be very much welcome."

Meanwhile, DPP spokesman Justin Wu (吳崢) blamed Wang for trying to hide his discrimination against the disabled with political arguments during his live stream on Jan. 26 when he apologized to Chen, the Night Night Show with Hello, and the DPP for his controversial behavior.

Wang first sent a letter to the party on Jan. 24 over the incident, Wu said, adding that in the letter, however, Wang was still reluctant to honestly recognize his mistake. "It's regrettable."

Wu urged all political parties to denounce the discriminatory behavior of Wang. Regarding this individual, Wang, the DPP will not make any further comments, he added.

During his Jan. 26 live stream on the YouTube platform, Wang described himself as "biting off more than I can chew" in criticizing Taiwan's election system.

"I want to make an apology to Chen publicly today through my own show," said Wang, acknowledging that "it is inappropriate to criticize the DPP's way of campaigning by physically mimicking a disabled person."

"At the same time, I also want to apologize to all the disabled people in Taiwan ... for offending you by mimicking a disabled person's movements."

To the Night Night Show and DPP Wang also delivered an apology, saying in an apparently satirical tone that he should not criticize Taiwan nor the DPP. "Taiwan's democratic system is not just the glory of ethnic Chinese people but also the glory of the world, Asia and the universe."

Calling himself a person from China who has never taken part in any elections, Wang said he overestimated himself by "finger pointing at Taiwan's election system."

On Jan. 24, the National Immigration Agency (NIA) banned Wang from entering Taiwan for having breached the terms of his tourism visa by appearing on "The Night Night Show with Hello."

The NIA said it had therefore revoked Wang's entry permit and banned him from entering Taiwan for tourism purposes for five years.