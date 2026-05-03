Lai, Eswatini king reaffirm diplomatic ties; customs deal signed

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Taipei, May 3 (CNA) President Lai Ching-te (賴清德) and King Mswati III on Saturday reaffirmed diplomatic ties during the first day of Lai's visit to Eswatini, after an earlier planned trip to Taiwan's sole African ally was suspended due to revoked overflight permits.

After arriving in the African kingdom at 9 a.m. Saturday (local time), Lai was welcomed at the airport by Prime Minister Russell Dlamini and Foreign Minister Pholile Shakantu.

President Lai Ching-te arrives at Eswatini at 9 a.m. Saturday. Photo courtesy of the Presidential Office, 2026

King Mswati III later greeted Lai at the Mandvulo Grand Hall at Lozitha Royal Palace with a military salute ceremony, according to press releases issued by the two governments.

During a bilateral meeting, Lai and the king both mentioned the 58th anniversary of diplomatic relations between their countries this year.

A joint communiqué released after the meeting stated that both sides would continue strengthening collaboration and enhancing trade relations.

During the meeting, the two leaders also witnessed the signing of an agreement on mutual assistance in customs matters by Taiwan's Foreign Minister Lin Chia-lung (林佳龍) and his Eswatini counterpart Shakantu.

According to a press release and video clip from Taiwan's Presidential Office, King Mswati III welcomed Lai despite the visit being delayed.

"We would like to assure you, as well as the government and people of Taiwan, that the Kingdom of Eswatini stands ready to support all the achievements Taiwan seeks, including its participation in the international community," the king said.

CNA video

In response, Lai thanked the monarch for facilitating his visit and reiterated that the Republic of China (Taiwan) is a sovereign state.

"No country has the right, nor should it obstruct Taiwan's contributions to the world," he said, referring to China.

Lai also praised King Mswati III as "a king with vision, courage, wisdom, and kindness," adding that Taiwan is honored to count him as a friend.

"On behalf of the people of Taiwan, I would like to sincerely invite you to visit Taiwan once again so that we can further strengthen our diplomatic bonds," Lai said.

King Mswati III greets Lai at the Mandvulo Grand Hall at Lozitha Royal Palace with a military salute ceremony. Photo courtesy of the Presidential Office May 3, 2026

The king last visited Taiwan in 2024.

The Presidential Office originally announced on April 21 that Lai's planned visit to Eswatini - to mark the 40th anniversary of King Mswati III's accession and his 58th birthday - had been suspended after Seychelles, Mauritius, and Madagascar revoked overflight permits for Lai's chartered plane.

Lai's office attributed the decision to China's "economic coercion" of those African states.

Neither Taiwan nor Eswatini has disclosed how Lai ultimately reached the kingdom.

Photo courtesy of the Presidential Office May 3, 2026

However, according to local media reports, Lai traveled aboard King Mswati III's private jet - an Airbus A340-313 - flying directly from Taipei to Eswatini.

The aircraft had flown to Taiwan earlier, carrying the king's special envoy and Deputy Prime Minister Thulisile Dladla. Lai met Dladla at the Presidential Office in Taipei on Thursday.

According to Taiwan's Presidential Office, Lai and his delegation will visit several Taiwan-backed projects in Eswatini, including the Taiwan Industrial Innovation Park, a strategic oil reserve facility, and the newly opened International Convention Center.