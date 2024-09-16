ASE Technology aims to boost renewable energy ratio to 42% by 2023

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Sept. 16 (CNA) Taiwan-based ASE Technology Holding Co., the world's largest IC packaging and testing services provider, said Monday that it aims to raise renewable energy use to 42 percent of its total energy consumption by 2023, paving the way to realize the goal of net zero emissions by 2025.

In its latest sustainability report, ASE Technology said that to achieve its science-based carbon reduction target, it has proactively expanded the coverage of its product life cycle inventory with five major areas in focus: investments in carbon credits, renewable energy use, low carbon transportation, low-carbon products, and supply chain engagement.

The company also aims to work with suppliers to promote transport modes through technology sharing, cross-industry cooperation, and subsides for sustainability projects, ASE Technology said.

Moreover, to manage internal consumption and boost energy efficiency, the company is progressively implementing the ISO 50001 Energy Management System to meet its planned target of achieving 100 percent certification by 2025, it said.

Since 2021, ASE Technology has set up a "Renewable Energy Platform" to consolidate energy procurement by its three subsidiaries: Advanced Semiconductor Engineering Inc., Siliconware Precision Industries Co., and Universal Scientific Industrial (Shanghai) Co.

In line with its net zero emissions goal by 2050, the IC packaging and testing giant said it has increased the use of renewable energy through solar power, through equipment installed at its facilities, external procurement of renewable energy, and purchases of renewable energy certificates (RECs).

ASE Technology said its facility in Kaohsiung led the initiatives by expanding its adoption of intelligent energy management systems.

In addition, artificial intelligence applications have been adopted to forecast air conditioning consumption for each upcoming 12-hour period with the data currently used to calculate and control the operation of chillers and fan filter units (FFU) in each area to maximize energy savings, the company said.

According to ASE Technology, 84 percent of its facilities worldwide consumed green energy or purchased RECs, which make up 20 percent of its total energy use in 2023, with 12 of these facilities meeting RE100 requirements, a global corporate renewable energy initiative calling for businesses to commit to 100 percent renewable electricity.

ASE Technology said the company's commitment to green energy consumption helped to cut greenhouse gas intensity per unit of revenue by 45 percent from 2021 to 2023.