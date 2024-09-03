Wistron, Zettabyte to build Taiwan's first hyperscale AI data center

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Sept. 3 (CNA) Taiwan-based contract electronics maker Wistron Corp. will partner with Zettabyte, a leading artificial intelligence data center (AIDC) software and system solutions provider in Asia, to build Taiwan's first hyperscale AI data center.

In a statement released at the end of August, Zettabyte said the partnership with Wistron aims to satisfy growing demand for AI computing in Taiwan as well as in the Asia Pacific region.

In addition, the presence of the first hyperscale AI data center is expected to strengthen Taiwan's AI technology capabilities.

A hyperscale data center refers to an advanced data center that provides extreme scalability capabilities and is engineered for large-scale workloads by taking advantage of an optimized network infrastructure, streamlined network connectivity and minimized latency.

Aligning with U.S.-based AI chip designer Nvidia Corp.'s sophisticated AI hardware platforms, Zettabyte said the cooperation marks a significant milestone as the company will leverage Wistron's cutting-edge products, services, and extensive experience in information and communication technologies.

Wistron Chairman Simon Lin (林憲銘) said in the statement that this hyperscale AI data center will the most advanced liquid cooling AIDC systems.

"The new AI data center is expected to play a pivotal role in enhancing Taiwan's AI infrastructure, supporting diverse applications ranging from semiconductor, healthcare and finance to manufacturing and smart cities," Lin said.

"This initiative is set to drive innovation, improve operational efficiencies, and cultivate a new generation of AI professionals in Taiwan."

Zettabyte Chairman Kenneth Tai (邰中和) said through the partnership, his company and Wistron will combine their expertise and Infrastructure as a service (IaaS) software, a type of cloud computing solutions.

"We aim to create a world-class AI computing facility that will drive innovation and growth in the AI sector, not just in Taiwan but across the entire Asia Pacific region and the Middle East," Tai said.