Semiconductor show to gather top tech leaders in Taipei

Taipei, Aug. 31 (CNA) SEMICON Taiwan, an annual international semiconductor exhibition, will bring leaders from the world's top technology firms to Taipei this year, according to the event organizer.

The CEO Summit will feature nine global leaders from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC), ASE Group, Applied Materials, Google, Samsung Electronics, SK hynix, Microsoft, imec and Marvell, SEMI said in a press release this week.

The top executives will delve into how semiconductors are positioned as the driving force behind global technological innovation amid the AI revolution, SEMI said.

Among them, Jung-Bae Lee, corporate president and head of Samsung Electronics' Memory Business, and Justin Kim, president of SK hynix, will deliver keynote speeches for the first time at the summit on Sept. 4 during the show's opening.

According to the organizer, Lee will share his perspectives on the memory chip business in his keynote titled "Leaping into the Future through Memory Technology Innovation," while Kim will discuss the AI memory trend.

This year's event will also feature the AI Chip Fireside Chat, which will focus on semiconductor technology, cross-industry collaboration, and future industry dynamics.

The discussions will include how semiconductors are driving global economic growth through AI, as well as the technical challenges and opportunities in chips, algorithms, memory, software, bandwidth, power consumption and system integration, it added.

The forums will feature over 200 global semiconductor industry leaders, SEMI said, indicating that the gathering is expected to connect experts across various fields and explore how semiconductors serve as the driving force behind global technological innovation in the era of AI.

Meanwhile, this year's SEMICON Taiwan will feature 3,700 booths from over 1,100 exhibitors from home and abroad, as well as more than 20 international forums, SEMI said.

The annual event will take place from Sept. 4-6 at Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center and is expected to attract over 85,000 visitors, it added.