Taiwanese students win four first-place awards at World Robofest

Taipei, May 13 (CNA) Students from Taiwan topped four categories at the 2024 Robofest World Championship held in the United States after competing against teams that qualified for the event in regional competitions in 21 other countries and nine U.S. states.

In a Facebook post Sunday, the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office said Taiwanese students won the most popular award in the Exhibition Junior group, and first place in the Exhibition Senior and Game Senior categories.

They also won the Junior Bottle Sumo group, in which teams of one robot each try to push each other or a bottle placed in the middle of a platform off the platform's side.

A total of 12 Taiwanese teams, comprising nearly 50 students from elementary schools to senior high schools, participated in the competition at Lawrence Technological University in Michigan.

They also secured two second-place awards in the RoboMed (medical robots) and Senior Robot Sumo groups, a third-place award in RoboMed, and a sixth place in the Game Junior category.

Other teams that took multiple trophies were from Ghana, Hong Kong, Jordan, and Mexico and the U.S. states of Michigan and Florida.