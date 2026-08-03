KMT calls for accountability over delayed reporting in tainted oil case

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Aug. 3 (CNA) The opposition Kuomintang (KMT) on Monday called for accountability in a recent soybean oil case involving excessive benzo[a]pyrene (BaP) levels, saying those responsible for any delayed reporting, withholding information or supervisory failures should be held accountable.

At a press conference, KMT legislative caucus Secretary-General Lin Pei-hsiang (林沛祥) called on the Cabinet to disclose how much soybean oil that failed safety inspections was stored at Central Union Oil Corp., as well as its full distribution trail, including whether it was sealed, recalled or destroyed.

Lin also questioned when the Cabinet and the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) first became aware of the issue and why it was not fully disclosed at a food safety briefing.

He added that those responsible for delayed reporting, concealing information or supervisory failures should be held accountable.

The controversy arose after state-owned Taiwan Sugar Corp. (Taisugar) was accused of knowing as early as May that oil from Central Union was problematic but responded by returning it to the supplier without notifying the authorities.

However, in a statement issued Sunday, the company clarified that it never took delivery of or used the crude soybean oil in question because samples it tested before purchase failed safety inspections. It therefore had no obligation to report the matter.

Taiwan Sugar Corp. (Taisugar). CNA photo Aug. 3, 2026

Hsu Yu-chen (許宇甄), KMT caucus deputy secretary-general, said the Taiwan Food and Drug Administration (TFDA) stated in a 2024 press release that food businesses must proactively report to local authorities if they discover raw materials or products that could pose a food safety risk, with violators facing fines of up to NT$3 million (US$92,507) under the Act Governing Food Safety and Sanitation.

Hsu called on the Ministry of Health and Welfare to clarify whether the TFDA's standard applies to Taisugar, saying that if it does, the case should be investigated in accordance with the law, while if it does not, authorities should provide a clear legal basis.

The contamination came to light in late June after soybean-based cooking oil produced by Central Union was found to contain excessive levels of BaP, a Group 1 carcinogen, a classification for substances with sufficient evidence of carcinogenicity in humans. More than 13,000 businesses across Taiwan were affected.

Separately on Monday, Taiwan People's Party (TPP) Chairman Huang Kuo-chang (黃國昌) said in an online interview that Taisugar, discovered problems with Central Union's oil products but the government failed to disclose the matter, calling the situation "highly questionable."

He also criticized Health Minister Shih Chung‑liang's (石崇良) earlier statement that there was no mandatory reporting requirement for raw materials," accusing the government of using the claim to shield Taisugar from responsibility.

MOEA defends Taisugar

On Monday, the MOEA defended Taisugar in a Facebook post, saying the company was also a victim in the case.

The ministry said Taisugar tests samples from suppliers before accepting deliveries and only takes possession of raw materials after confirming they meet safety standards.

It added that the company conducts inspections at every stage, from raw materials and its self-produced crude oil to finished products, exceeding food safety requirements.

Furthermore, Minister of Economic Affairs Kung Ming-hsin (龔明鑫) said Taisugar was only a buyer and that inspections and regulatory enforcement are the responsibility of local governments.

He said more frequent inspections could have put problematic businesses on notice and prevented the incident.