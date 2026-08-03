Taipei to expand free milk program to junior high school students

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Taipei, Aug. 3 (CNA) Taipei will expand its weekly free milk program to include junior high school students beginning with the new school year on Aug. 31, the city's Department of Education announced Monday.

The expansion will extend the program to about 66,000 people, bringing the total number of beneficiaries to around 289,000 preschool, elementary and junior high school students across the city, the department said in a news release.

Under the program, all preschool through junior high school students with household registration in Taipei are eligible to receive one free milk or soy milk product each week using a digital student or toddler card.

Students can redeem the products at participating retailers, including convenience store chains 7-Eleven, FamilyMart, Hi-Life and OK Mart, as well as supermarket chains PX Mart, Simple Mart and Uni-Prosperity, formerly Carrefour.

Students registered in Taipei but attending junior high schools in municipalities that do not have free milk programs can apply for a program card through the Taipei Service website starting Aug. 17.

The card can be collected from the designated district office three working days later upon presentation of the required identification and supporting documents, according to the department.

Alternatively, applications may be submitted in person from Aug. 17 at any of Taipei's 12 district offices by a parent or legal guardian, or by an authorized representative. Applicants must provide the original household registration transcript, a signed personal information consent form and valid identification.

Cards issued through in-person applications can be collected immediately and will be activated at 2 a.m. the following day.

The department said the expansion is intended to ensure that children continue receiving nutritional support as they grow and develop after entering junior high school.

The program was launched in April 2025 for preschool and elementary school students attending schools in Taipei. At the time, students attending schools outside the city or international schools within Taipei were not eligible, even if they had household registration in Taipei.

Eligibility was expanded in September 2025 to all preschool and elementary school students with household registration in Taipei, regardless of where they attended school.