U.S. dollar closes sharply higher on Taipei forex market
08/03/2026 04:16 PM
Taipei, Aug. 3 (CNA) The U.S. dollar rose sharply against the Taiwan dollar Monday, gaining NT$0.146 to close at NT$32.438.
Turnover totaled US$3.055 billion during the trading session.
The greenback opened at NT$32.260, and moved between NT$32.210 and NT$32.490 before the close.
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