To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

U.S. dollar closes sharply higher on Taipei forex market

Taipei, Aug. 3 (CNA) The U.S. dollar rose sharply against the Taiwan dollar Monday, gaining NT$0.146 to close at NT$32.438.

Turnover totaled US$3.055 billion during the trading session.

The greenback opened at NT$32.260, and moved between NT$32.210 and NT$32.490 before the close.