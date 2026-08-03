Taiwan headline news
08/03/2026 10:17 AM
Taipei, Aug. 3 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Monday are as follows:
@United Daily News: 2026 local elections will be a nationwide vote of no confidence, Taichung mayor says
@China Times: Taichung mayor accuses Taisugar of covering up oil contamination
@Liberty Times: China targets Taiwan college students with 'United Front' summer camps
@Commercial Times: Taiwan shares eye rebound with support from five positive factors
@Taipei Times: China patrols 'deeply destabilizing': U.S.
Enditem/ASG
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