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Taiwan headline news

08/03/2026 10:17 AM
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Taipei, Aug. 3 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Monday are as follows:

@United Daily News: 2026 local elections will be a nationwide vote of no confidence, Taichung mayor says

@China Times: Taichung mayor accuses Taisugar of covering up oil contamination

@Liberty Times: China targets Taiwan college students with 'United Front' summer camps

@Commercial Times: Taiwan shares eye rebound with support from five positive factors

@Taipei Times: China patrols 'deeply destabilizing': U.S.

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