Koo calls for Legislature to back Cabinet's unmanned systems bill

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Taipei, Aug. 3 (CNA) Defense Minister Wellington Koo (顧立雄) has called on the Legislature to support the Executive Yuan's version of a special act on unmanned systems procurement, which would authorize up to NT$210 billion (US$6.49 billion) in funding over six years.

Koo made the comment in a media interview on Friday after the Cabinet submitted a bill to fund the procurement of domestically developed reconnaissance and attack drones, unmanned surface vessels and other unmanned systems.

The bill is currently under review by the opposition-controlled Legislative Yuan alongside other competing proposals, including one by the Kuomintang that instead proposes allocating NT$240 billion over six years for unmanned systems through the government's annual budget, with NT$40 billion to be provided annually.

In actuality, the Cabinet's version covers the full range of unmanned systems, including those operating in the air, on the surface, on land and underwater, as well as testing facilities and programs supporting the development of the unmanned systems industry, Koo explained.

Koo said that if all of these items are included under the NT$40 billion annual cap, the funding would likely be insufficient, adding that such a limitation could affect programs such as MQ-9B drone procurement.

The defense minister reiterated that unmanned-system technologies are rapidly evolving and could take many forms, and as such, he expressed concern about setting a fixed funding amount while requiring the spending to come from annual budgets.

He said the Ministry of National Defense (MND) needs to continue communicating with the Legislature to win their support on the issue.

Counter-drone capabilities

In addition to the special act, Koo revealed that the MND also plans to equip various military units with portable counter-drone systems for self-defense, indicating that counter-drone measures are also part of the military's broader air defense strategy, as using Patriot missiles against drones is not practical.

Currently, more mature counter-drone options include systems such as 30mm chain guns, Koo said, while high-powered microwave and laser weapons remain in the research-and-development stage worldwide.

Even the United States, Koo explained, is still working to address the challenge of countering drones, adding that the military is seeking the most effective way to coordinate firepower against different types of threats.

Boosting air defense

Asked about the status of the Chiang Kung air defense missile system and the "T-Dome" initiative, Koo said the former has completed its evaluation and will be included in the relevant budget.

He said Taiwan's broader air defense system remains a work in progress and will adopt a layered defense concept, though he did not disclose further details. The system must be capable of countering ballistic missiles, aircraft, long-range rocket fire and drones, he said, requiring the integration of different sensors and intelligence to direct the most appropriate weapon system against each threat.

In recent years, U.S. personnel have often attended Taiwan's military drills as observers, earning them the nickname "English teachers" among the public. Koo said U.S. Indo-Pacific Command assists Taiwan in strengthening its defense capabilities at various levels, adding that the "English teachers" seen by the public represent only part of the cooperation, with much of it taking place out of public view.

Koo said Taiwan and the United States maintain long-standing and close military exchanges that are extensive and diverse, adding that the level of cooperation is even greater than many people imagine. Taiwan is also willing to maintain close exchanges with other countries that share similar democratic values, he added.