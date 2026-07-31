U.S. congresswoman urges Taiwan to promptly pass drone procurement bill

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Taipei, July 31 (CNA) Visiting U.S. Representative Young Kim on Friday urged Taiwan's Legislature to swiftly pass a bill funding the procurement of domestically produced drones needed to help defend the country against security threats posed by China.

Taiwan's Cabinet has submitted a NT$210 billion (US$6.5 billion) bill to fund the procurement of domestically developed reconnaissance and attack drones, as well as unmanned surface vessels. The bill is currently under review by the opposition-controlled Legislative Yuan alongside 13 competing proposals.

Speaking to journalists after meeting President Lai Ching-te (賴清德) at the Presidential Office, Kim, who is leading a bipartisan U.S. congressional delegation to Taipei, said her visit came shortly after China and Russia had concluded joint naval patrols in the Pacific Ocean, which she said were intended to "intimidate the free people of the Indo-Pacific."

While acknowledging the "major steps" Taiwan has taken to bolster its defenses in the face of threats from the Chinese Communist Party, as well as the "robust and very bipartisan" support for Taiwan in the U.S. Congress, Kim said both Taiwan and the United States "must do more and do it quickly."

"In the 21st century, drones are central to warfare," Kim said. "We hope that the Legislative Yuan can send a strong demand signal to build and buy as many drones as possible, and do it quickly."

The California Republican also highlighted an investment plan announced earlier this month by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) in Arizona, saying it, together with flourishing people-to-people ties, signals a deepening Taiwan-U.S. partnership.

President Lai Ching-te (front right) meets with visiting U.S. Representative Young Kim (front left) at the Presidential Office in Taipei on Friday. CNA photo July 31, 2026

Earlier Friday, Lai told the delegation that as countries around the world seek to purchase drones from secure and reliable sources, Taiwan, drawing on its strengths in semiconductors, precision machinery and information and communications technology, is at a pivotal stage in developing its drone industry.

Lai said Taiwan has developed capabilities spanning drone research and development, testing and large-scale production to meet its defense requirements.

He added that the government-funded weapons developer National Chung-Shan Institute for Science and Technology has passed rigorous cybersecurity assessments for drone production, demonstrating its ability to comply with international standards while protecting key technologies.

"We look forward to working with the United States to build secure and reliable non-red supply chains," Lai said, referring to drone supply chains that do not rely on Chinese components.

Lai also thanked Kim, who chairs the East Asia and Pacific Subcommittee of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, for her long-standing leadership in introducing Taiwan-friendly legislation in the U.S. Congress, which he said has helped deepen bilateral ties and expand cooperation.

The U.S. delegation consists of Kim, Democratic Representative Suhas Subramanyam and Republican Representatives Michael Cloud and Randy Feenstra, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Earlier Friday, the delegation also met Defense Minister Wellington Koo (顧立雄) at the Ministry of National Defense. The two sides exchanged views on Taiwan-U.S. cooperation and security issues in the Indo-Pacific region, the ministry said in a statement.