2026 Han Kuang highlights: U.S.-type methods, new tanks, more reserves

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Taipei, Aug. 2 (CNA) The annual Han Kuang exercises, which have served as Taiwan's primary war games since 1984, are aimed at testing the country's combat readiness in the event of a possible Chinese invasion.

The large-scale exercises are held annually in two stages. This year's 42nd edition of the tabletop war games was conducted from April 11 to April 24.

The live-fire portion, meanwhile, is set to run from Aug. 5 to Aug. 14.

As in previous years, the upcoming phase will again run for 10 days and nine nights to test the armed forces' ability to sustain 24-hour defense operations.

The exercises will also focus on testing dispersed command-and-control operations, as well as updated Rules of Engagement (ROE) designed to counter China's intensifying gray-zone tactics.

The following are some of the highlights of this year's live-fire exercises:

Introducing key U.S.-style rehearsal methods

Several key U.S.-style rehearsal methods aimed at improving coordination and combat readiness, including confirmation briefs (backbriefs), will be tested during the exercises.

A backbrief involves subordinates explaining to commanders how they intend to carry out assigned missions, allowing leaders to confirm understanding of the operation before it begins, according to a handbook on the military decision-making process put out by the U.S. Center for Army Lessons Learned.

A subordinate explains his strategy to a commanding officer in this CNA file photo for illustrative purposes

The shift is intended to turn front-line troops into more active decision-makers rather than passive recipients of orders, making them more effective in modern combat.

Brigade-level reserve mobilization

During the 2025 Han Kuang exercises, the military shifted its reserve mobilization model from smaller company-level units to brigade-level deployments to better test large-scale territorial defense readiness.

Last year, more than 3,000 reservists were assigned to the Army's 206th Infantry Brigade and conducted training missions in northern Taoyuan.

CNA file photo

This year, two brigade-level units -- one in northern Taiwan and the other in southern Taiwan -- will be mobilized to test the military's ability to complete reserve call-ups and conduct pre-combat preparations. As many as 5,000 reservists are expected to participate.

Newly opened Danjiang Bridge to feature

Blockage drills will be staged at the newly opened Danjiang Bridge, which connects Tamsui and Bali districts in New Taipei at the mouth of the Tamsui River.

Since the world's longest single-mast asymmetric cable-stayed bridge opened to traffic in May, it has improved local transportation.

The newly opened Danjiang Bridge. CNA file photo

However, the bridge also provides easier and faster access to Taipei, where the Presidential Office and other key political and economic infrastructure are located.

The military will therefore have the Army's Taoyuan-based 53rd Engineer Group conduct blockage drills during the Han Kuang exercises to simulate slowing an enemy advance toward Taipei.

M1A2T tanks, new Littoral Combat Command to join for first time

Newly deployed M1A2T Abrams tanks and the newly inaugurated Littoral Combat Command will participate in the Han Kuang exercises for the first time.

The final shipment of an order of 108 U.S.-made M1A2T Abrams tanks arrived in April to bolster anti-landing and metropolitan defense capabilities.

A military personnel practices using an M1A2T Abrams tank. CNA file photo

The tanks have been assigned to the 584th Armored Brigade to protect key strategic locations in northern Taiwan, including beaches, critical infrastructure, and command centers.

Meanwhile, the military inaugurated the Littoral Combat Command on July 1, integrating the Navy's anti-ship missile, coastal defense, mobile radar, and unmanned systems into a single unified command.