Drunk man attacks Filipino tourist, fights U.S. man at Taipei Station

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Taipei, Aug. 2 (CNA) A man allegedly attacked a Filipino tourist at a bus stop outside Taipei Main Station on Sunday after complaining that she was speaking too loudly on the phone, leading a U.S. national to intervene and get into a fight with him, police said.

The case involving the man, surnamed Chen (陳), was later referred to prosecutors for further investigation on suspicion of offenses including coercion, assault and property damage.

The Taipei City Police Department's Zhongzheng First Precinct said it received a report at around 11:30 a.m. that Chen, who appeared to have been drinking, became upset over the tourist's phone conversation and allegedly threw her mobile phone and chased after her.

Image from Pixabay for illustrative purposes only

During the confrontation, Chen tried to throw the woman's phone as far away as he could, but it instead hit and damaged the electronic display board operated by the Taipei Public Transportation Office, police said.

A U.S. national, who was not identified, was passing by and attempted to stop the attack. Chen then got into a physical fight with him before police arrived and separated the two men.

Police took Chen, the Filipino tourist and the American back to the station to clarify the circumstances, with the case later referred to prosecutors.