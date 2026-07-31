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Ministry says empty egg shelves do not indicate shortage

Taipei, July 31 (CNA) Reports of empty egg shelves at some retail outlets do not indicate a nationwide shortage, the Agriculture Ministry said Friday, attributing the issue to delayed contract negotiations between retailers and egg suppliers while insisting overall egg supplies remain sufficient.

In a statement, the ministry said delayed contract talks had slowed egg deliveries to some stores. It has launched a coordination mechanism to help ensure eggs are stocked on shelves as soon as possible.

The ministry said recent inspections found no widespread shortages across retail channels, adding that the issue appears to be limited to certain outlets.

It acknowledged that supplies of graded eggs have fluctuated temporarily as poultry farmers cull older laying hens and introduce new flocks. However, it said the transition has not resulted in a large-scale shortage and overall egg production remains sufficient.

Local media has reported shortages of packaged eggs at some supermarkets in recent weeks, particularly brown eggs.

A consumer purchases eggs in this CNA file photo for illustrative purposes. CNA file photo

According to the reports, industry groups attributed the tighter supply to hot weather and molting hens, both of which have reduced egg production. The ministry said supplies are expected to stabilize in August as replacement hens begin laying.

Responding to reports of reduced brown egg supplies, the ministry noted that white eggs account for about 80 percent of Taiwan's egg consumption, while brown eggs make up only a small share of the market.

It added that white-shell hens generally have higher laying rates than brown-shell breeds and emphasized that shell color is determined by genetics, not by nutritional value, taste or quality.

The ministry said it will continue monitoring egg production and market conditions, while working with producers, distributors and the state-run Central Livestock Industry Association to maintain stable supplies and prices.