Maserati driver, passenger who beat man into a coma lose appeals

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Taipei, July 31 (CNA) Taiwan's Supreme Court on Thursday upheld prison sentences given to a Maserati driver and his passenger for a 2021 road rage incident that left a college student in a coma.

Li Wei-lin (李韋霖) and Chen Ching-hao (陳勁豪) were each sentenced to three years and 10 months in prison for aggravated assault and coercion. The ruling is final and cannot be appealed.

According to the Taichung District Prosecutors' Office, the attack occurred after the victim, a college student surnamed Sung (宋), collided with a Maserati driven by Li while changing lanes on Taiwan Boulevard in Taichung on Nov. 7, 2021.

After the vehicles stopped, Li, Chen and Chang Tun-liang (張敦量), the son of the Maserati's owner, dragged Sung from his car and began beating him.

Sung collapsed unconscious and was then kicked in the head by Chang. The assault left Sung in a coma, and he was later hospitalized and diagnosed with a cerebral hemorrhage.

Chang, who was convicted of attempted murder, withdrew an appeal against a nine-year prison sentence.