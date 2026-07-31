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U.S. dollar closes sharply lower on Taipei forex market

Taipei, July 31 (CNA) The U.S. dollar fell against the Taiwan dollar Friday, shedding NT$0.162 to close at the day's low of NT$32.292.

Turnover totaled US$2.896 billion during the trading session.

The greenback opened at NT$32.410, and peaked at NT$32.492 during trading.