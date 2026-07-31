U.S. dollar closes sharply lower on Taipei forex market
07/31/2026 05:41 PM
Taipei, July 31 (CNA) The U.S. dollar fell against the Taiwan dollar Friday, shedding NT$0.162 to close at the day's low of NT$32.292.
Turnover totaled US$2.896 billion during the trading session.
The greenback opened at NT$32.410, and peaked at NT$32.492 during trading.
Latest
- Politics
KMT chair donates NT$1 million to Kumamoto earthquake relief07/31/2026 05:53 PM
- Business
U.S. dollar closes sharply lower on Taipei forex market07/31/2026 05:41 PM
- Science & Tech
Hon Hai subsidiary begins commercial operations of 5MW AI cluster07/31/2026 05:25 PM
- Society
Maserati driver, passenger who beat man into a coma lose appeals07/31/2026 05:05 PM
- Business
Taiwan's manufacturing sector continued to grow in June07/31/2026 04:40 PM