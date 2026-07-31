Taiwan shares close up 7.98%
07/31/2026 01:49 PM
Taipei, July 31 (CNA) Taiwan shares ended up 3,186.45 points, or 7.98 percent, at 43,119.75 Friday on turnover of NT$833.71 billion (US$25.75 billion).
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