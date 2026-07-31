KMT chair donates NT$1 million to Kumamoto earthquake relief

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Taipei, July 31 (CNA) Kuomintang (KMT) Chairwoman Cheng Li-wun (鄭麗文) on Friday donated NT$1 million (US$30,850) from her personal account to Japan's Kumamoto Prefecture to support relief and reconstruction efforts following Tuesday's devastating earthquake.

In a Facebook post, Cheng said she visited the Japan-Taiwan Exchange Association's Taipei office to express the KMT's condolences over the disaster and made the donation.

Cheng said Taiwan, which is also prone to earthquakes, understands the fear and suffering caused by major temblors and has benefited from international assistance following past disasters.

She also expressed hope that Taiwan and Japan will further strengthen cooperation on disaster prevention and emergency response efforts to enhance resilience against natural disasters.

The Japan-Taiwan Exchange Association said its Taipei representative, Kazuyuki Katayama, accepted Cheng's letter of condolences and support and, in return, presented her with a letter expressing appreciation.

According to Kumamoto prefectural authorities, the magnitude 7.1 earthquake had killed 34 people as of Friday morning, while one additional death is under investigation as potentially disaster-related.