Taiwan officials, THSR announce donations for Japan quake relief

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, July 29 (CNA) Transportation Minister Chen Shih-kai (陳世凱), Taiwan's representative to Japan Lee Yi-yang (李逸洋) and Taiwan High Speed Rail (THSR) on Wednesday announced donations to support earthquake disaster relief following a magnitude 7.1 earthquake that struck Kumamoto Prefecture, Japan, a day earlier.

The pledges were announced at a banquet in Fukuoka hosted by THSR to mark the successful purchase of 12 N700S-T trains from Japanese manufacturer Hitachi Ltd.

Chen said he would donate one month's salary to relief efforts.

He said the close ties between Taiwan and Japan were reflected in Taiwan's swift response, noting that Taiwanese airlines had already announced plans to deliver relief supplies. He said he hoped his donation would contribute to Japan's recovery.

Lee pledged to donate 2.5 million yen (US$15,268) for disaster relief. Several Taiwanese lawmakers also announced donations.

THSR Chairman Shih Che (史哲) said the company would donate 20 million yen (US$122,128), saying the company was inspired by the humanitarian gesture shown by Chen and the lawmakers.

"Although the disaster has caused severe damage, the bond between Taiwan and Japan remains strong," Shih said. He also thanked Hitachi, Nippon Sharyo Ltd. and other companies involved in manufacturing the new trains.

The banquet was attended by Hitachi Group CEO Giuseppe Marino, Taiwanese and Japanese lawmakers and about 100 representatives from government and industry.

Separately, the Red Cross Society of the Republic of China said Wednesday it had established a dedicated relief fund for the Kumamoto earthquake and had already sent an initial 10 million yen (US$61,048) in emergency aid to Japan on the first day of its fundraising campaign.

The earthquake, which struck Tuesday, registered a maximum seismic intensity of 7 on Japan's seismic intensity scale in the Uki and Hikawa areas of Kumamoto Prefecture.

It triggered building collapses, road damage, and power and water outages across parts of the prefecture. As of Wednesday, 12 people had been confirmed dead and four remained missing.