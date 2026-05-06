Keelung mayor hospitalized after contracting influenza B

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Taipei, May 6 (CNA) Keelung Mayor Hsieh Kuo-liang (謝國樑) has been hospitalized at Taipei Veterans General Hospital after suffering complications from influenza B, the Keelung City Government said Tuesday.

City government spokesperson Chung Ming (鍾明) said in a written statement that Hsieh's symptoms had worsened after two weeks of illness, prompting his hospital admission.

Due to the mayor's health, the Keelung City Council held an emergency procedural meeting on Tuesday and decided to postpone the 7th regular session of the 20th council, which was originally set to begin on Wednesday.

Keelung City Council Speaker Tung Tzu-wei (童子瑋) said the city government's Department of Civil Affairs informed the council Monday afternoon that Hsieh would be unable to attend the opening session to deliver a municipal report, as required under the Local Government Act.

During a phone interview, Taipei Veterans General Hospital Superintendent Chen Wei-ming (陳威明) sought to reassure the public about the mayor's condition, repeatedly saying that Hsieh "will recover."

According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), influenza cases in Taiwan are continuing to decline.

CDC spokesperson Tseng Shu-hui (曾淑慧) said Tuesday that outpatient and emergency room visits for flu-like illness totaled 79,135 during the April 26 to May 2 period, down 5.9 percent from the previous week.

Tseng said influenza viruses remain the primary respiratory pathogens circulating in the community, with influenza B accounting for 89.4 percent of cases.

She said influenza A strains, including H1N1 and H3N2, were dominant between September and November last year, but influenza B has since become the prevailing strain.

The CDC also reported nine new severe influenza cases and one additional death between April 28 and May 4.

Since the start of the current flu season, Taiwan has recorded 640 severe influenza cases and 126 deaths.

The CDC advises frequent handwashing, proper cough etiquette and mask use in crowded or enclosed spaces to reduce influenza transmission.

Those with milder symptoms, such as fever, respiratory discomfort and muscle aches, should avoid public places and, if possible, start antiviral treatment within 48 hours of onset.

Immediate medical attention should be sought for more severe symptoms, such as breathing difficulties, chest pain, or confusion.

The CDC stressed that vaccination remains the most effective protection, especially for high-risk groups, with annual shots advised as immunity wanes and protection taking about two weeks to develop.