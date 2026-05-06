China Airlines, JetBlue launch reciprocal ticket redemption plan

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Taipei, May 6 (CNA) China Airlines (CAL), one of Taiwan's major international carriers, has launched a reciprocal ticket redemption program with United States-based low-cost carrier JetBlue Airways for their respective frequent flyer members.

In a statement Wednesday, CAL said its Dynasty Flyer members can use their CAL miles to redeem award tickets on JetBlue flights, while JetBlue's loyalty program members can use their miles to redeem award tickets on CAL flights.

According to CAL, it is the first time that JetBlue has offered reward ticket services in partnership with a Taiwanese carrier.

JetBlue has hubs in New York, Boston and Los Angeles, and its network extends to many major U.S. cities and destinations in the Caribbean, Central and South America, and parts of Europe.

From now on, CAL said, its Dynasty Flyer members can redeem miles and book flights on JetBlue through CAL customer service centers.

For economy class tickets, 35,000 miles can be used to redeem round-trip JetBlue domestic flights, and 40,000 miles can be used for U.S.-Central America round-trip flights, CAL said.

In addition, 50,000 miles can be used to book round-trip U.S.-South America flights, and 70,000 miles can be used for round-trip U.S.-Europe flights.

CAL currently offers nonstop service between Taiwan and seven North American destinations: New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle, Phoenix, Ontario and Vancouver.

CAL said the existing airlines partnership has connected its flights to over 100 U.S. cities, and the reciprocal ticket redemption program with JetBlue will provide another travel option for passengers.