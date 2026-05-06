Taiwan shares close up 0.91%
05/06/2026 01:46 PM
Taipei, May 6 (CNA) Taiwan shares ended up 369.56 points, or 0.91 percent, at 41,138.85 Wednesday on turnover of NT$1.449 trillion (US$45.95 billion).
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