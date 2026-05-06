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Taipei, May 6 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Wednesday are as follows:

@United Daily News: U.S. and Iran exchange fire in Strait of Hormuz as war looms

@China Times: World sees Taiwan's determination to go global: Lai Ching-te

@Liberty Times: Don't sell us out on arms procurement: Ko Chi-en

@Economic Daily News: Perpetual trusts to be taxed only once

@Commercial Times: U.S. treasury yields surge as market sounds alarm

@Taipei Times: State visits are a basic right: president

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