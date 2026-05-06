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Exhibition on Taiwan and the Asian Games opens in Tainan

Taipei, May 6 (CNA) An exhibition on Taiwan and the Asian Games opened Wednesday at the National Museum of Taiwan History, showcasing the country's sporting journey and athletic milestones, according to its joint organizers.

Titled "Asia on the Field: Taiwan and the Asian Games," the exhibition in Tainan features nearly 100 artifacts spanning decades of competition, said the Ministry of Sports, the Ministry of Culture and the museum.

Highlights include a gold medal from the 1958 Asian Games men's football event in Tokyo, a statue of decathlete Yang Chuan-kwang (楊傳廣), running shoes worn by track athlete Wu Ah-min (吳阿民), and original training notes from triathlon athlete Wu Jin-yun (吳錦雲).

Items from active athletes such as boxer Chen Nien-chin (陳念琴) and sprinter Yang Chun-han (楊俊翰) are also on display.

Sports Minister Lee Yang (front left) and Culture Minister Lee Yuan (front right) visit the exhibition in Tainan on Wednesday. CNA photo May 6, 2026

Speaking at the opening, Sports Minister Lee Yang (李洋) said the exhibition allows visitors to revisit moments when the country was "seen by the world," adding that athletes' journeys through training, setbacks and comebacks mirror life challenges faced by the public.

He encouraged people to visit the exhibition to better understand athletes' experiences and to support Taiwanese competitors at the upcoming 2026 Asian Games in September.

The exhibition also explores themes such as identity, representation and collective memory, and how the Games have shaped Taiwan's place in the international community, said Culture Minister Li Yuan (李遠).

The exhibition runs through Oct. 18 and will be accompanied by public events, including athlete talks, forums and interactive activities.