Cosmetic surgery chain chairman detained over pinhole camera allegations

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, May 6 (CNA) New Taipei City prosecutors on Wednesday detained the chairman of a cosmetic surgery chain after a pinhole camera was allegedly discovered in a smoke detector at its Banqiao branch.

The New Taipei City Prosecutors' Office instructed police on Wednesday to search multiple branches of Airlee Group Co., Ltd. in the city, including Banqiao, Xinzhuang, Linkou and Yonghe, and detained Chairman Chang Ju-shan (常如山) in an office building in Taipei for questioning.

The raids followed a May 2 post on Threads in which a customer said she spotted a device on the ceiling that resembled a smoke detector as she was changing clothes in a private treatment room during a body contouring appointment at Airlee's Banqiao branch.

The woman said the smoke detector appeared to conceal a recording device, and although clinic staff insisted it was just a smoke detector, she reported the matter to the police, according to the post.

When the woman returned with police officers, they opened the smoke detector and found a recording device connected to a power source.

Whether the camera was operating could not be verified, the post said.

New Taipei City prosecutors raided other branches in New Taipei on Sunday and detained a surveillance equipment supplier surnamed Hsieh (謝), who was released after questioning.

Prosecutors said they are investigating the case for suspected violations of sexual privacy and personal privacy.

Image taken from Threads

On Tuesday, Taipei City health department officials, consumer ombudsmen and police also conducted unannounced joint inspections of four Airlee branches in the city and reportedly found no recording devices or violations at those locations.

In a statement on Tuesday, Airlee said that all surveillance systems are intended to guarantee the quality of medical services and facility safety.

The group said it does not infringe on customer privacy and will cooperate fully with the investigation.

Liu Yu-ching (劉玉菁), a senior official from the Ministry of Health and Welfare (MOHW), told a news briefing in Taipei on Wednesday that, under the Medical Care Act, medical institutions and their staff cannot disclose patient information related to illnesses or health conditions without cause.

In addition, medical providers must obtain patient consent before making any audio or video recordings, said Liu, deputy head of MOHW's Department of Medical Affairs.

Violations can result in fines ranging from NT$50,000 (US$1,593) to NT$250,000, she added.