Taiwan remains priority in harpoon missile deliveries: U.S. official

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Washington, March 17 (CNA) Taiwan still has priority in the United States' delivery of harpoon coastal defense systems (HCDS) despite concerns that Saudi Arabia had jumped ahead of it, an American official said at a congressional hearing Tuesday.

Michael F. Miller, director of the Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA), made the pledge in a hearing on "Reforming American Defense Sales" when he was asked by Republican Representative Keith Self why Saudi Arabia had priority over Taiwan for the harpoon missiles.

Miller testified that the guidance he signed in 2023 on implementing arms sales was to prioritize Taiwan above all requirements, and he said that guidance remained effective.

"So, in the matter of whether there was a competition between provision of harpoons to Saudi Arabia or to Taiwan, Taiwan would take priority," Miller said. "That is also a capability they're working to provide to them."

Michael F. Miller, director of the Defense Security Cooperation Agency, attends a hearing of the U.S. House Foreign Affairs Committee in Washington D.C. on Tuesday. CNA Photo March 18, 2026

In October 2020, the U.S. government announced that it approved a possible sale to Taiwan of up to 100 HCDS and related equipment for approximately US$2.37 billion.

The HCDS sales package, including up to 400 RGM-84L-4 Harpoon Block II Surface Launched Missiles and four RTM-84L-4 Harpoon Block II Exercise Missiles, had been scheduled to arrive in Taiwan by 2028.

Meanwhile, Stanley L. Brown, a senior U.S. State Department official, said the Six Assurances dating back to the Reagan Administration regarding arms sales to Taiwan remained unchanged.

"I'm not aware of any move to change the six assurances. As part of ... the Three (Joint) Communiques (and) Six Assurances, we have stated that we will provide Taiwan what they need for their own self-defense," Brown said.

For instance, Brown said, the Trump administration announced an US$11.1 billion arms sales package to Taiwan in December and the government was continuing its pace on the sales.

The Six Assurances pledged not to set a date for ending arms sales to Taiwan and not to consult with China on those arms sales.