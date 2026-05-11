U.S. dollar closes lower in Taipei forex market
05/11/2026 04:16 PM
Taipei, May 11 (CNA) The U.S. dollar fell against the Taiwan dollar Monday, shedding NT$0.014 to close at NT$31.415.
Turnover totaled US$1.54 billion during the trading session.
The greenback opened at NT$31.410, and moved between NT$31.350 and NT$31.430 before the close.
Latest
-
Business
U.S. dollar closes lower in Taipei forex market05/11/2026 04:16 PM
-
Business
Taiwan's financial sector posts record 1st-quarter pretax profits05/11/2026 04:12 PM
-
Society
China IC firm employee indicted over illegal operations in Taiwan05/11/2026 03:24 PM
-
Society
Statute of limitations for child sex crimes to be extended05/11/2026 02:30 PM
-
Business
TSMC shares under pressure but fundamentals still sound: Analysts05/11/2026 02:15 PM