U.S. dollar closes lower in Taipei forex market

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Taipei, May 11 (CNA) The U.S. dollar fell against the Taiwan dollar Monday, shedding NT$0.014 to close at NT$31.415.

Turnover totaled US$1.54 billion during the trading session.

The greenback opened at NT$31.410, and moved between NT$31.350 and NT$31.430 before the close.