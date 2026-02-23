To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

KMT to name New Taipei candidate March 11, launch talks with TPP

New Taipei, Feb. 23 (CNA) The Kuomintang (KMT) will announce its mayoral nominees for New Taipei, Yilan County and Chiayi City on March 11, then begin talks with the Taiwan People's Party (TPP) to field joint opposition candidates, a party official said Monday.

KMT Organizational Development Committee head Lee Che-hua (李哲華) said at a press conference that the two parties will set up a task force to discuss coordination mechanisms and determine the most electable contenders in the three key battlegrounds for the 2026 local elections.

In New Taipei, the KMT has consolidated behind Deputy Taipei Mayor Lee Shu-chuan (李四川), who said Monday he has submitted his resignation to prepare for a mayoral run.

TPP chairman Huang Kuo-chang (center). CNA photo Feb. 22, 2026

The TPP has nominated its chairman, Huang Kuo-chang (黃國昌), for the race.

Speaking on a radio program Monday, Huang said his stance on cooperation "has not changed," adding that the TPP will work with "the greatest sincerity and goodwill" to form the strongest team.

He proposed a three-stage process: drafting joint policy platforms, signing a cooperation agreement to clarify rules -- including "prioritizing incumbents seeking re-election" -- and then implementing the agreed framework.

Asked whether he would join Lee's team if Lee becomes the unified candidate, Huang said "of course," while stressing respect for those involved.

In Yilan County, the KMT will choose between Legislator Wu Tsung-hsien (吳宗憲) and Yilan County Council Speaker Zhang Sheng-de (張勝德) through a telephone poll this week. The TPP has nominated former legislator Chen Wan-hui (陳琬惠).

In Chiayi City, the KMT has tapped physician Weng Shou-liang (翁壽良), while the TPP has selected former legislator Chang Chi-kai (張啓楷).