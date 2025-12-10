'Desire for freedom never fades': Indonesian human rights awardee

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Dec. 10 (CNA) The head of the Indonesian Legal Aid and Human Rights Association (PBHI), which was awarded Taiwan's 20th Asia Democracy and Human Rights Award, said Wednesday that "human desire for dignity and freedom will never fade."

"Indonesians are now facing a democracy setback, with a newly elected, military-authoritarian regime," PBHI Chairperson Julius Ibrani said in a speech at the award ceremony held in Taipei.

"Government censorship has now extended to freedom of expression and opinion," the NGO leader and lawyer said of Indonesia's political situation.

"Public forums and gatherings, including mass demonstrations, are hijacked and manipulated through intelligence operations," he added.

"In this very critical situation, we can still see a powerful truth that human desire for dignity and freedom will never fade away," he said.

At the ceremony attended by top Taiwanese officials including President Lai Ching-te (賴清德) and Legislative Speaker Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜), Ibrani also said that the award "will be a beacon" for human rights defenders in Indonesia and across Asia.

The PBHI was awarded the annual prize, which includes a US$100,000 grant, by the Taiwan Foundation for Democracy (TFD), a non-profit organization funded by Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The decision to select the Indonesian NGO as this year's awardee was made by two seven-member review panels, which included international human rights experts, the TFD said in a news release issued on Dec. 4.

These included Damon Wilson, president and CEO of the National Endowment for Democracy; Pierre Haski, president of Reporters Without Borders; and Sophie Richardson, former China director at Human Rights Watch, it said.

Founded in 1996, the PBHI promotes human rights protection and access to justice in Indonesia through legal aid, advocacy actions and policy reform, the TFD said.

The Indonesian NGO has 10 regional offices across the Southeast Asian nation and offers free legal assistance to marginalized communities. It also played a key role in drafting and overseeing the Indonesian Legal Aid Law, the Taiwanese democracy foundation said.

"Amid rising authoritarianism and heightened digital repression, PBHI and its members have faced threats, online harassment, and attacks, while its official website and social media accounts have been repeatedly targeted," the TFD said in the press release.

"Despite these risks, PBHI continues to provide legal representation for victims of arbitrary detention and actively advocates against further military encroachment into civilian institutions," it added.

Meaning of the award

Speaking at the event, which was held on Human Rights Day, President Lai said that the award represents the "shared determination of Taiwan and global democratic partners to uphold human rights, deepen freedom, and practice democracy."

Defending democracy is "not easy," Lai said, adding that the PBHI and other human rights groups inspire others by "refusing to give up the spirit of hope in difficult times."

Legislative Speaker Han, who also serves as chairperson of the TFD, said that freedom and democracy are universal values that "need to be safeguarded, expanded, and practiced."

The Republic of China -- Taiwan's official name -- has the "responsibility and capability to work with international partners to let the power of democracy and human rights cross more boundaries," he said.